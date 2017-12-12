Back to list

Space Icons Vector Free Collection - Hand Drawn Icons

Space Icons

color, Freebies, hobby

77 Hand drawn icons in multiple graphic versions (outline, color and sticker) carefully handcrafted. A must have for every Sci-Fi fan.

You can use them for both personal and commercial projects, just be sure to credit Good Stuff No Nonsense. You can learn more about the License CC BY 4.0

Just to be safe – use the icons from Fan Art section just for personal project (i.e. Laptop stickers). If you use them in commercial projects, you’re doing it at your own risk. 😉 Reselling of the icons is prohibited. If you want to share it as a free resource, please refer back to my website. Thanks!

Package detailsLast update: 12.12.2017

  • Package Size:35.9 MB
  • File Types:SVG, PNG, AI, EPS
  • Layered:YES
  • Vector:YES
  • Requirements:ADOBE CS2
  • Unique icons:77
  • Icon versions:outline, color, sticker
  • Dimensions:
    • 64 x 64px
    • 128 x 128px
    • 256 x 256px
    • 512 x 512px

