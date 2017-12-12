Jump to top
Back to list
Space Icons
color, Freebies, hobby
77 Hand drawn icons in multiple graphic versions (outline, color and sticker) carefully handcrafted. A must have for every Sci-Fi fan.
You can use them for both personal and commercial projects, just be sure to credit Good Stuff No Nonsense. You can learn more about the License CC BY 4.0
Just to be safe – use the icons from Fan Art section just for personal project (i.e. Laptop stickers). If you use them in commercial projects, you’re doing it at your own risk. 😉 Reselling of the icons is prohibited. If you want to share it as a free resource, please refer back to my website. Thanks!
Package detailsLast update: 12.12.2017
- Package Size:35.9 MB
- File Types:SVG, PNG, AI, EPS
- Layered:YES
- Vector:YES
- Requirements:ADOBE CS2
- Unique icons:77
- Icon versions:outline, color, sticker
- Dimensions:
- 64 x 64px
- 128 x 128px
- 256 x 256px
- 512 x 512px
SIGN UP FOR A NEWSLETTER
Sign up to get exclusive freebies and stay up to date. As a welcome gift you will get the Good Idea Icon Set which contains 40 hand drawn vector elements, all about creative ideas!
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.OkRead more
Reviews (17)Add a review
DoSchu
Whoa, sweet! I love your scifi icons 🙂
Tim Rowley
I love the drawing style of these space icons. Thanks for sharing them. I’m not sure when I’ll get a chance to use them but they’ll be in my archive.
Black Barrocco
Very cute, thanks !
Mario
Great stuff. Thanks a lot Agata
Jelleke
These are amazing! Thank you very much, Agata!
Stephanie
So beautiful !! Thank you !!
Nellie
They are gorgeous! thanks so much!
Amy
Good Stuff No Nonsense makes the cutest doodle images and stickers! I have bought many of her sets and they have all been amazing.
Daniel
Guau Agata eres la mejor. Ojalá me dejaran invertir en tus diseños
Pete
Brilliant, the addition of Rick and Morty took it to the next level! Thanks soooo much.
Kerryn
Thank you so much, they are awesome!
Karen
Thank you for the icons and so generous to release as free, love them all.
Amie Lamm-Griffin
I LOVE these icons so much!!! I have every set and love them all!
Amy
These are so fantabulously splendiferous. YAY!
Krissy
It’s so generous of you to release a set of icons for free! I could see myself using some of these for my Instagram graphics. Thanks a bunch!
Grateful Fan
You are the best and your icons are unmatched. Thank you, thank you!
Jule
I *beepbeep* lovedeelove *beep* your stuff! Thanks so much for this perfect Xmas gift *heart*