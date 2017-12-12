Space Icons

color, Freebies, hobby

77 Hand drawn icons in multiple graphic versions (outline, color and sticker) carefully handcrafted. A must have for every Sci-Fi fan.

You can use them for both personal and commercial projects, just be sure to credit Good Stuff No Nonsense. You can learn more about the License CC BY 4.0

Just to be safe – use the icons from Fan Art section just for personal project (i.e. Laptop stickers). If you use them in commercial projects, you’re doing it at your own risk. 😉 Reselling of the icons is prohibited. If you want to share it as a free resource, please refer back to my website. Thanks!

Package details Last update: 12.12.2017 Package Size: 35.9 MB

File Types: SVG, PNG, AI, EPS

Layered: YES

Vector: YES

Requirements: ADOBE CS2 Unique icons: 77

Icon versions: outline, color, sticker

Dimensions: 64 x 64px 128 x 128px 256 x 256px 512 x 512px



Reviews (17)